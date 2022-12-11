Bucs vs. 49ers: Final score predictions for Sunday’s game

Luke Easterling
It’s a homecoming for California kid Tom Brady, and a huge opportunity for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to score a big win against a quality opponent when they hit the road for Sunday’s game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady’s only played his childhood team once during his legendary 23-year career, and this might be his last chance to make the 49ers pay for not drafting him in 2000, and for not signing him in 2020.

The Bucs are currently sitting at 6-6 after a dramatic comeback win over the New Orleans Saints last week, while the San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-4 despite having to play third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy after injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Both teams are currently atop their respective divisions, but which one will take home the win Sunday?

We asked, and the fans answered:

