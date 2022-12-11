Bucs vs. 49ers: Final score predictions for Sunday’s game

It’s a homecoming for California kid Tom Brady, and a huge opportunity for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to score a big win against a quality opponent when they hit the road for Sunday’s game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady’s only played his childhood team once during his legendary 23-year career, and this might be his last chance to make the 49ers pay for not drafting him in 2000, and for not signing him in 2020.

The Bucs are currently sitting at 6-6 after a dramatic comeback win over the New Orleans Saints last week, while the San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-4 despite having to play third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy after injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Both teams are currently atop their respective divisions, but which one will take home the win Sunday?

We asked, and the fans answered:

20-13, Niners — SRH (@PapaHooks) December 11, 2022

24 -13 SF — That Guy Larry (@ThatGuyLarryJ) December 10, 2022

16-12 Bucs — Drew Carlson (@DrewCarls0n) December 10, 2022

Bucs 9-7 — Matthew (@MattEyeDoc) December 10, 2022

49ers 20 Bucs 10 — Will Smith (@Will103162) December 10, 2022

Bucs 27 -49ers 21 — Joshua Garner 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🇬🇧 🇪🇸✌️ (@chefgarner1) December 11, 2022

16-13 Bucs — Brian Dorry (@BDorryXXXVII) December 10, 2022

17-13 niners — Chris O (@BagelBlaster1) December 10, 2022

24-10 Tampa Bay…Brady shows out for the fam in SF, while the defense pauses the crowning of Mr. Purdy. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/CdRYDLGDQ2 — 👽 🏴‍☠️ The JC De La Torre🏴‍☠️ (@jcdelatorre) December 11, 2022

Niners 16 Bucs 6 — CaptainRenault (@renault_captain) December 10, 2022

13-6 Bucs win — Andrew Lindsay (@DrewLindsay) December 10, 2022

21-10 Bucs. Defensive battle, Bucs get a pick 6 to seal the win late — Gary Rogers (@GaryRogers27) December 10, 2022

49-0 76ers — DL (@TheFencingCoach) December 10, 2022

17-13 Bucs — RoughAndReady (@LineMountain) December 10, 2022

Call me a homer, idgaf…

We shock the world and and hang 30+ on the #1 defense in the league 34-16 good guys 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ — – dıʞs – (@its_skip_b) December 11, 2022

Niners – 20

Bucs – 6 — The Ghost of Ellis’ Past (@ghost_ellis) December 10, 2022

Bucs 31 49rs 24 — DarthTrethon 🅿️ro🎮 (@Darth_Trethon) December 10, 2022

13-10 Bucs Brady 2 minute drill td — Thalife33 (@thalife33) December 10, 2022

Bucs offense has got to break out at some point, and everyone saying SF defense is going to dominate the Bucs; so… Bucs 31 49ers 17. — TampaBayBandit (@west_fl) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire