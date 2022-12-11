Bucs vs. 49ers: 9 burning questions heading into Sunday’s game

After another dramatic comeback win in front of their home crowd last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head back out on the road Sunday for a Week 14 tilt with the San Francisco 49ers.

To get ready for this matchup, we exchanged a list of questions with Niners Wire editor Kyle Madson to preview Sunday’s action:

NW: Is Tom Brady washed?

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

BW: He’s definitely had some missed reads and bad throws here and there, but he’s pretty far down the Bucs’ list of problems. We haven’t seen the same dying deep ball we saw from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning at the end of their careers, and he’s obviously still making the magic in clutch situations that he’s always made (Saints, Rams comebacks). His lack of mobility isn’t terribly helpful, but otherwise, he’s still the same guy.

BW: Can the supporting cast on offense be enough to mask Brock Purdy, or will the QB situation be a big issue going forward?

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

NW: I think this group is probably good enough to mask his deficiencies a little bit. The bigger problem is going to be when Purdy’s inexperience shines through. He can distribute the ball to the 49ers’ offensive weapons efficiently enough, but whether he can come through consistently in the red zone and adapt when coverages and blitzes he doesn’t recognize are thrown at him will probably be a roller coaster for the rest of the year.

NW: Why has the Bucs' offensive line struggled?

(AP Photo/)

BW: Injuries. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down on the second day of training camp, starter-to-be at left guard Aaron Stinnie went down in the preseason with a torn ACL, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is dealing with a bad ankle/knee injury, and Donovan Smith hasn’t been the same since his elbow injury in Week 1. They’ve patched things together as best they can (Shaq Mason has been as good as expected, and Nick Leverett has been a pleasant surprise), but this group’s still just too banged up.

BW: If there's any weakness in DeMeco Ryans' stellar defense, where might the Bucs be able to attack?

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

NW: Their safety play can be really shoddy. Tashaun Gipson has been a fun story after joining the team as a camp body the final week of the preseason and then winning the starting free safety job, but he’s not necessarily an impact player when asked to play coverage. Talanoa Hufanga is also a good player, but he’ll get beat over the top trying to fly down and make a game-altering play. This isn’t to say their safeties are bad, they both have warts though that could lead to some big plays down the field for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

NW: Do the Bucs have a championship-caliber defense?

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

BW: When they’re healthy? Sure. In its current form? Not so much. Shaq Barrett’s gone for the year with a torn Achilles, which has put a huge dent in their ability to consistently get after the passer without blitzing. Akiem Hicks and Vita Vea have both been playing through injuries. Lavonte David and Devin White have been healthy and solid for the most part, but the secondary has been an infirmary all year (again). They were missing both starting safeties last week (Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards), and they’re doubtful again for Sunday. Everyone else in the defensive backfield has been injured at some point in the year. The offense’s struggles haven’t helped either, keeping them tired late in games.

BW: Who's the 49ers player nobody's thinking about who will have the biggest impact Sunday?

(Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

NW: Second-year cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is one to watch on defense. He was thrust into a starting job when Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Week 5. In the last four games Lenoir has allowed six completions for 85 yards and no touchdowns on 14 throws his way with one interception. Undrafted rookie running back Jordan Mason is one to watch on the other side. He had a career-high eight carries for a career-high 51 yards against the Dolphins. He runs hard and could see more action with RB Christian McCaffrey dealing with a knee issue and San Francisco facing the Seahawks on Thursday night.

NW: What happens if Leonard Fournette can't play?

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

BW: If Fournette can’t play, it just means more of rookie third-round pick Rachaad White, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Obviously, you’d rather have Fournette as the other back swapping out with White instead of the Ke’Shawn Vaughn/Gio Bernard combo, but White should be the Bucs’ RB1 at this point anyway. He’s more explosive than Lenny, and has a much better combination of vision, patience and lateral agility than Fournette’s ever had. The Arizona State product will be a huge part of the offensive game plan again this week, even if Fournette’s able to play.

BW: Which player on the injury report would be the biggest loss if he can't go for the Niners?

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

NW: It’s defensive end Nick Bosa. He’s listed as questionable after not practicing at all during the week. The 49ers’ defensive line has good depth, but Bosa is a one-man wrecking crew in the backfield. There’ll be three or four plays Sunday that go well for the Bucs that probably wouldn’t have with Bosa in the lineup, and that might be enough to swing the game depending on how Purdy looks.

Who wins?

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

NW: It’s hard to envision either of these teams scoring a ton of points. The 49ers have a better defense, but the Bucs have the better quarterback. I think Purdy makes a handful of mistakes that alter the game and (I’m assuming Bosa won’t play) Bosa’s absence give the Bucs offense just enough room to pull it out. Bucs 13, 49ers 9.

BW: Even Brady returning to the Bay Area to face his childhood team probably won’t be enough magic for the Bucs, nor will facing a rookie-Mr. Irrelevant-third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy help much. The Niners still have plenty of playmakers on offense, and DeMeco Ryans’ defense is a terrible matchup for an offense that’s averaging 18 points per game this season (sixth-lowest in the NFL). Unless Brady can pull something legendary out of the hat, and the defense can finally force a bunch of the takeaways that have been missing all year, they’ll lose an ugly one. 49ers 23, Bucs 16.

