Bucs unveil first photos of Tom Brady in new home, away uniforms

It's official: Tom Brady has suited up for an NFL team not named the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday finally unveiled photos of their new quarterback donning the team's home, away and black alternate uniforms:

Check them out here (there are 41 photos of Brady on the Bucs' team website if you really want to torture yourself):

The Bucs rolled out overhauled 2020 uniforms in early April, about two weeks after Brady signed with the team in free agency. The 42-year-old wasn't part of the initial rollout, though -- in fact, wide receiver Chris Godwin was featured wearing the No. 12 he would later give to Brady.

But Brady finally got his hands on his new team's threads to create a shocking visual for fans used to seeing him in Patriots blue and white over the last two decades.

The six-time Super Bowl champion already has been working out in a Bucs helmet and practice gear, so reality is coming quickly for New England fans who won't see a No. 12 on their team's roster for the first time since 2000.

