Bucs uniforms: Tampa Bay unveils classic look for Tom Brady's arrival

You didn't think Tom Brady would play in those uniforms, did you?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially underwent a facelift Tuesday, revealing new uniforms for the 2020 season.

Here's the Bucs' video unveiling the uniforms:

Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

These are pretty sharp, and they're a nod to the classic threads the team wore during the 2002 season, the last time they won a Super Bowl.

Among the main differences are a new black alternate uniform and a larger Buccaneers logo on the side of the helmet.

The Bucs, who are slated to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, are hoping Brady can lead them back to the promised land -- or at least end their 12-year playoff drought.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, meanwhile, will keep No. 12 thanks to the generosity of wide receiver Chris Godwin (who, awkwardly enough, appears in the above video wearing No. 12).

We'd imagine Brady is happy he doesn't have to wear those garish uniforms with the robot-like numbers that Tampa Bay has donned for the last few seasons.

And considering the Bucs' merchandise sales spiked even before they revealed the new threads, we'd imagine their new No. 12 jerseys will sell like hotcakes.

