The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' team store hit the jackpot Tuesday. It also won the lottery. And landed on a gold mine.

The Bucs unveiled a sharp set of uniforms that were a welcome change from the garish threads they had worn since 2014.

That overhaul alone would have been enough to boost jersey sales. But Tampa Bay also just signed the NFL's most popular active player in Tom Brady.

Combine new uniforms with a legendary new player and you get a record amount of No. 12 Brady jerseys flying off the Bucs' virtual shelves.

Speaking of Tom Brady, info on the #Bucs uniforms from @Fanatics:

- More TB merchandise was sold yesterday than the previous 17 days combined

- Sales of Brady's merch spiked over 3,000% day-over-day

- Brady is top-selling athlete across all sports and Bucs are top-selling team





— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2020

According to Fanatics (via NFL Media's Ian Rapoport), the Bucs saw a 3,000 percent spike in Brady merchandise sales, selling more Brady paraphernalia than the previous 17 days of his Tampa tenure combined.

After Tuesday, the former New England Patriots quarterback is Fanatics' top-selling athlete across all sports, while the historically inept Bucs are suddenly its top-selling team.

No wonder Tampa Bay didn't hesitate to pay the 42-year-old QB $50 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.

The Bucs also saw a huge spike in season ticket interest when Brady first joined the team, so regardless of how well TB12 performs in 2020, he's already a massive boon to their bottom line.

Bucs' new uniform reveal leads to insane Tom Brady jersey sale numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston