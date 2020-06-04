The Buccaneers already had a good pair of tight ends on the roster, before Rob Gronkowski came to town.

So it makes sense that they want to use them all.

Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Bucs coach Bruce Arians replied “that’s our base offense” when asked about what’s referred to as “12 personnel” (one back, two tight ends).

Arians also mentioned the possibility of using three tight ends on the field at the same time, meaning roles for Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard.

But putting Gronkowski and another tight end on the field with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin presents an array of options, and a versatility new quarterback Tom Brady will be familiar with from his days with the Patriots.

Bucs to use two tight ends as base offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk