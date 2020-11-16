The Buccaneers have gone 7-3 to open the 2020 season and two of their three losses came in night games.

Tampa also turned in a shaky performance in beating the Giants on a Monday night and that history is on the team’s mind as they start moving toward Week 11. They will be playing the Rams at home on Monday night and head coach Bruce Arians said the team is altering its practice schedule in hopes of getting a better performance.

Arians said the team will practice at night on Friday and Saturday in order to acclimate themselves to the later kickoff.

“We’ve got to try something,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Luckily we have an indoor facility and we can work at night. So we’re going to do that and hopefully get a better result to start a ballgame at night.”

The Bucs are coming off a 46-23 rout of the Panthers that saw them pick up 334 passing yards and 210 rushing yards. Anything they can do to bottle that effort and break it back out next Monday will be a welcome development in Tampa.

Bucs will try to change primetime mojo by practicing at night this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk