Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs looks fine on the left in debut at new position

TAMPA — The stakes are paramount, and the sample size puny. Tristan Wirfs, attempting one of the most significant position switches in Bucs history, made his preseason debut Saturday and logged all of one quarter.

And while the verdict on the All-Pro’s transition from right to left tackle won’t arrive until the air becomes crisp, the solid first impression Wirfs put on film — against a Ravens defense composed predominantly of backups — was undeniable.

“He was fine,” coach Todd Bowles said following the Bucs’ 26-20 triumph. “Obviously he’ll be facing some stiff competition (in the regular season), but he was fine over there and it was comfortable to him.”

In three series (two ending in touchdowns), Wirfs brandished his trademark stoutness in pass protection while carving out some gaping creases for Rachaad White in the run game. On his second handoff of the night, White found daylight behind Wirfs and left guard Matt Feiler for a 9-yard gain. On his third, he went up the middle and gained 9 more as Wirfs and Feiler double-teamed to the inside.

Not coincidentally, quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask were a combined 12-of-13 for 110 yards with two touchdowns and no sacks in the quarter, while White gained 39 yards on seven carries (5.6 yards per attempt) in that same span.

“It did really feel good to get back out there and kind of get some live action,” Wirfs said. “I was getting pretty anxious just sitting on the sideline the first two weeks, so to finally get out there and do it for real was fun.”

A preseason for the ages

Sixth-round draftee Trey Palmer essentially sealed his roster spot with his third highlight-caliber catch in as many preseason games.

Palmer, who had acrobatic touchdown catches against both the Steelers and Jets, leaped over Raves linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips to snag a Kyle Trask throw for a 19-yard gain to the Baltimore 6 near the end of the first quarter. Trask found tight end David Wells for a touchdown on the next play.

He finished the preseason with eight catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

“(The unorthodox catches) happens naturally,” Palmer said Wednesday during camp. “I work on it at practice and get extra (work) after practice, catching jugs and stuff like that. When I see the ball, I just see the ball — there’s nothing around, I just see the ball. Tunnel vision.”

Palmer added a 29-yard punt return late in the second quarter, setting up Chase McLaughlin’s 48-yard field goal on the first half’s final play. He muffed his second attempt near midfield but recovered.

“Trey is becoming more and more reliable back there as a secondary punt returner,” Bowles said. “We really like what we see in him, and every time he gets a chance he has an opportunity (to take it back).”

A perfect preseason

Journeyman kicker McLaughlin, who beat out Rodrigo Blankenship for the job in training camp, further validated the team’s decision Saturday with field goals of 47, 27, 38 and 48 yards.

McLaughlin finished the preseason perfect on all 10 of his kicks, making all five of his extra points and all five of his field goals.

“Chase has been steady,” Bowles said. “He’s been practicing like that.”

Miscellany

Veteran defensive lineman William Gholston, who re-signed for an 11th season with the Bucs in July, had 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries. ... After winning an NFL-record 24 consecutive preseason games, the Ravens now have dropped two in a row. ... Second-year linebacker J.J. Russell led the Bucs with 11 tackles Saturday. ... Former USF coach Willie Taggart, now the Ravens’ running backs coach, made his first appearance at Raymond James Stadium in a coaching capacity since a 48-31 romp of UCF on Nov. 26, 2016.

