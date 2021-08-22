The Buccaneers had until Tuesday afternoon to cut five players and get down to an 80-man roster, but they decided not to drag the process out any longer than necessary.

The team announced this round of cuts on Sunday afternoon. Linebacker Quinton Bell, safety Nate Brooks, running back Troymaine Pope, wide receiver T.J. Simmons, and safety Lawrence White were placed on waivers.

Pope was dropped with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed. He did not play in the team’s second preseason game after carrying the ball once in the opener. He has 37 carries for 140 yards and 11 catches for 61 yards in 24 career games with the Chargers, Jets, and Seahawks.

The other four players all appeared in both preseason games.

Once Tuesday afternoon’s deadline passes, all 32 NFL teams will have a week to set their initial 53-man rosters.

Bucs trim roster to 80 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk