Bucs training camp: Hear from Scotty Miller, Mike Edwards and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Scotty Miller
    Scotty Miller
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed a day off from training camp Monday, after two weeks of intense preparation for the upcoming NFL season.

After Sunday’s practice, wide receiver Scotty Miller, safety Mike Edwards and others spoke with the media on a wide range of topics:

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories