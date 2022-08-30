Bucs trade LB Grant Stuard to Colts, swap draft picks

Bucs are trading linebacker Grant Stuard to the Colts with a 2023 seventh-round pick, getting a 2023 sixth-rounder back. Bodes well for rookie Olakunle Fatukasi making the cut. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have traded inside linebacker Grant Stuard to the Indianapolis Colts, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

The Bucs are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft along with Stuard, and getting back a sixth-round pick in the same draft from the Colts in return.

Stuard was “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but was anything but for the Bucs in his rookie season, making the team and leading them in special teams tackles last year.

After dealing with an injury earlier in training camp, Stuard may not have made the cut for Tampa Bay this time around, especially after a stellar performance in the preseason by fellow linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi.

