Linebacker Grant Stuard played at Lucas Oil Stadium as a visitor last weekend, but he’ll now have a chance to play his home games in Indianapolis.

The Buccaneers and Colts announced that they have agreed to a trade that will send Stuard from the NFC South to the AFC South. The Bucs will also send a 2023 seventh-round pick to Indy and they will get a 2023 sixth-rounder in return.

Stuard was the final pick of the 2021 draft and he appeared in every game for the Bucs as a rookie. He saw almost all of his playing time on special teams and finished the regular season with 15 tackles and a forced fumble. He added three more tackles in the postseason.

Stuard had two tackles against the Colts last weekend and it seems his new club liked what they saw during that performance.

Bucs trade Grant Stuard to the Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk