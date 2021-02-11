Bucs' Tom Brady to undergo 'minor' knee surgery during offseason

Tom Brady to undergo knee surgery during offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady apparently didn't escape his age 43 season unscathed.

After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, the ex-New England Patriots quarterback will undergo a "minor" surgery on his knee sometime during the offseason, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians describes the procedure as "a cleanup," per Stroud.

Brady wore a brace on his left knee during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. Stroud reports the ailment as a "football injury" suffered sometime during the 2020 campaign.