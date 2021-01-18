Bucs' Tom Brady shoves Saints defensive lineman during Divisional Round

WATCH: Brady shoves Saints d-lineman during Divisional Round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

To say Tom Brady was fired up during Sunday night's NFC Divisional Round matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints would be an understatement.

There was plenty of chippiness between the Bucs and Saints, and Brady was right in the middle of it all. The 43-year-old got into it with Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata after a play and attempted to shove the 300-pounder.

It wasn't very effective.

Watch the clip here.

Give Brady credit, though. The former New England Patriots QB isn't afraid to mix it up with players twice his size. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has gotten into it with Brady on a couple of occasions including earlier this season.