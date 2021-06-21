Bucs' Tom Brady shares angry reaction to 2020 NFL free agency snub

Brady angry about 2020 free agency snub; was it da Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady left New England with six Super Bowl titles and something to prove. And despite being in his 40s, he was an intriguing free agent option for teams looking to content quickly.

Ultimately he signed with the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and went on to win the Super Bowl, his seventh.

But apparently Brady wasn't as coveted by teams around the league as he thought he should be. In a promo for HBO's "The Shop" that dropped Monday, Brady shared his reaction to one team's interest coming up short of an offer.

"One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf-----?" Brady said.

Who "that motherf-----" is wasn't revealed in the clip, and presumably won't be revealed on the show. Brady doesn't give opponents a whole lot of bulletin board material.

But was it the Bears?

Some long-time suffering Bears fans have think it might have been.

Definitely the bears — cinco (@therealCinco) June 21, 2021

But let's look at the timeline and some other facts.

The Bears weren't sticking with Mitchell Trubisky over Tom Freakin' Brady. Wasn't going to happen. The team had already declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, indicating the franchise was looking elsewhere for the quarterback to solve their problems.

The Bears traded for Nick Foles after Tom Brady and the Bucs agreed to terms because of their lack of faith in Trubisky.

Brady says one of the teams weren't interested in the end and the Bears made an offer to Brady, suggesting they were very much interested in the end. They were also reportedly one of the finalists to land Brady.

And remember, signing Brady would've brought the Bears a solution to their tight end problem in Rob Gronkowski.

Story continues

So all signs seem to point at the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo. Brady's from the area and would've been interested in the franchise. There is the former Brady backup angle too.

But who knows. He is probably just joking and not serious.

And now the Bears have Justin Fields.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!