Bucs' Tom Brady shares angry reaction to 2020 free agency snub

Brady angry about 2020 free agency snub; was it the 49ers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After six Super Bowl titles and nine AFC championships, Tom Brady still entered the 2020 season with a chip on his shoulder.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency on March 20, three days after announcing he wasn't returning to the Patriots following 20 seasons in New England.

But apparently the quarterback didn't generate as much interest in the open market as he had hoped. In a promo for HBO's "The Shop" that dropped Monday, Brady shared his reaction to finding out a team wasn't interested in his services.

"One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf-----?" Brady said.

Brady didn't reveal who "that motherf-----" was, but it's likely the quarterback of a team that had initial interest in Brady but dropped out of the running, such as the Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr ... or Brady's former teammate, San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo is the most gossip-worthy answer, but there's no way Brady actually reveals who he's talking about. So, we'll just use our imaginations and pretend it was Garoppolo.

What's apparent is that Brady made the most of that chip on his shoulder. After a shaky start to the 2020 season, the 43-year-old QB finished with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes while helping Tampa Bay win eight consecutive games en route to his seventh Super Bowl title.