Bucs' Tom Brady opens up about close relationship with Rob Gronkowski

Brady opens up about his close relationship with Gronk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rob Gronkowski has been a favorite target of Tom Brady's since 2010. Since then, the two former New England Patriots have built chemistry both on and off the gridiron.

Brady and Gronk won three Super Bowl titles together in New England and will go for a fourth when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Ahead of Super Bowl LV, Brady spoke highly of his tight end and expanded on his close relationship with the future Hall of Famer.

"He’s one of the most unique people, as you know, just being around him," Brady said. "He’s so positive. I think everybody wishes in their next life they come back as Rob just because he’s got such a great personality about him, just his way of being positive. He’s a real high achiever. He’s very competitive and I see the competitive nature, the determination — when you’re down and out, you want him with you. I think that speaks to him as a teammate, as a person and I love playing with him. I have known him for a long time and I am just so proud of his accomplishments. He’s an amazing guy.

"I know for both of us we rely on each other a lot for different things. I will be looking for him this Sunday, so that’s the most important thing.”

Gronkowski announced his retirement from football after the 2018 NFL season but couldn't turn down the opportunity to rejoin Brady on the Bucs last spring. That ultimately was a wise decision, as Gronk will have a chance to earn his fourth ring while Brady gets his seventh.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.