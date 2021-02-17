Bucs' Tom Brady has a message for his doubters in A+ video

Tom Brady has a message for his doubters in A video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is taking yet another victory lap after winning the seventh Super Bowl title of his illustrious NFL career.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, took to social media Wednesday with a clear message to his doubters. Brady posted an awesome video firing back at the naysayers in the media as well as trolls on Twitter.

"I kept the receipts ... Never let THEM define YOU‼️" he captioned the video on Instagram.

"I love talk radio..." he wrote on Twitter.

Watch Brady's video below:

At this point, what else can Brady's doubters do but tip their caps? The 43-year-old has more Super Bowl titles than any NFL franchise and more rings than any other player has Super Bowl appearances.

He isn't done, either. Brady will return for his age 44 season in Tampa Bay, and there's no reason to believe he can't lead a talented Bucs squad on another deep postseason run.