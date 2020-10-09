Bucs' Tom Brady lost track of downs and Bears Twitter had so many jokes

Tom Brady lost track of downs and Twitter had so many jokes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady and the Bucs were gifted too much time after the Bears' made a late fourth-quarter, go-ahead field goal.

You could already feel the Brady magic was going to come out and sting the Bears and his undefeated streak against Chicago was going to be extended.

But then something un-Brady like happened.

He lost track of downs. After an incomplete pass on fourth down, Brady was visibly confused on the field thinking the prior down was third down.

And Twitter had all the jokes.

Hey Tom Brady, how many games have the Bears won this season? pic.twitter.com/4cH0cHkDcz — Jimmy Greenfield (@jcgreenx) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady: It’s 4th Down, right?



Down Marker: pic.twitter.com/0sctQeYFQb — Camron Smith (@camronsmith) October 9, 2020

How many wins do the Bears have? pic.twitter.com/FVPo9n06lo — Ⓜ️arcusD ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) October 9, 2020

Remember when we were upset that the Bears didn't get Tom Brady?