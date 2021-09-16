Bucs' Tom Brady calls out ESPN for tweet about his podcast
Tom Brady ran into a workplace issue at his second job Wednesday.
When Brady isn't leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to championships as the greatest quarterback of all time, he co-hosts a new weekly podcast on SiriusXM called "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray."
On the most recent episode, Brady innocently observed that there's been a shift in the NFL to younger quarterbacks, while players of his era like Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and Peyton and Eli Manning have all retired.
It was a good quote, so ESPN's "SportsCenter" account tweeted it out. According to Brady, they forgot something.
Apparently gone are the days of including the link to the show…https://t.co/vU1ydPcC7U https://t.co/VjB5i1vzmP
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 15, 2021
Welcome to the internet, Tom.
Brady is far from the first person to complain about a lack of proper citation on Twitter, where content stealing unfortunately is a daily occurrence. But he might be the first Super Bowl-winning quarterback to take matters into his own hands and put ESPN on blast.
While something tells us Brady and his new podcast will be OK, ESPN's Adam Schefter apparently felt it necessary to cover for his employer.
Allow me…https://t.co/MijQyCHpF8 https://t.co/RccWobIMLm
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2021
If Brady's public shaming of ESPN leads to better content attribution practices on Twitter, we'll chalk this up as a win.
Brady's Bucs will look for their second win of the season Sunday when they take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons at home.