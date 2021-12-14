Bucs’ Tom Brady admits he must curb his dual-threat enthusiasm

A day after Bucs coach Bruce Arians suggested — in colorful language — that Tom Brady should stop indulging his desire to be a dual threat, the most accomplished pocket passer in NFL history agreed.

“I think my days of running, they’ll be only if necessary at this point going forward,” Brady said Monday.

Brady addressed the tuck-and-run topic during his weekly Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray, in the wake of his seven-carry, 16-yard performance in the Bucs’ 33-27 overtime win against the Bills. In addition to scoring on a 1-yard sneak, the 44-year-old twice converted on third and short with runs of 2 and 3 yards.

After the game, Arians told reporters, “That’s enough of that s—t.”

Brady, who also was sacked twice, absorbed a solid hit to his non-throwing shoulder from cornerback Taron Johnson on his 3-yard scamper, prompting speculation the punishment may have contributed to his modest second half (12-of-20, 147 yards).

On Monday, Arians said the hits to his quarterback weren’t a factor. “No, none whatsoever.”

Nonetheless, Brady acknowledged his coach has a point.

“He’s right. I agree with (Arians) — get my a— on the ground,” said Brady, whose 68 rushing yards (on 26 attempts) are his most in a season since 2011. “That’s what I deserve. They’re trying to put me on the ground pretty tough. They took some good shots (Sunday).”

A visit from Vin

In observance of the upcoming 40-year anniversary of “The Catch” in the 1981 NFC title game, Gray and Brady — who grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and revered the 49ers — welcomed iconic sportscaster Vin Scully on Monday’s podcast.

Scully, 94, called that Cowboys-49ers contest with Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram for CBS on Jan. 10, 1982. Brady, then 4, attended the game with his folks and was seated in the end zone opposite from where Joe Montana found outstretched tight end Dwight Clark for a 6-yard scoring pass with 51 seconds to play, lifting the 49ers to a 28-27 triumph.

Scully, best known for spending 67 seasons calling Los Angeles Dodgers games, said it was the last football game he called. “It was a good one to quit on,” he said.

“That was one of the great moments in my life,” Brady said. “There’s not many memories, when you think back to your early childhood, that you can remember so vividly. And I certainly did, and it left a big imprint. My parents somehow got us tickets to that game and became season-ticket holders after that.”

