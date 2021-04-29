Bucs' Tom Brady acknowledges 2021 NFL Draft with perfect tweet
Tom Brady acknowledges NFL Draft with A tweet
Twenty-one years and seven Super Bowls later, Tom Brady still can't live down his infamous NFL Scouting Combine photo.
Thursday night marked the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft, which means the snapshot of shirtless Brady made its usual rounds on social media. Here's the timeless photo in all its glory:
Never forget Tom Brady's Draft Report:
▻ Poor build/Skinny
▻ Lacks physical stature/strength
▻ Lacks mobility/ability to avoid the rush
▻ Lacks strong arm
▻ Can’t drive the ball downfield
▻ Doesn’t throw tight spiral
▻ System-type player
▻ Easily knocked down @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/qLTLLwOrDz
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 27, 2021
To this day, Brady gets a kick out of the photo recirculating on the Internet each year during the draft. Well ... sort of.
"Annual 'Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter' Day. My favorite," he tweeted with a pair of eye-roll emojis.
Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021
Brady's teammates won't let the 43-year-old QB live it down either. Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen wore a shirt with Brady's combine photo to Super Bowl LV, then a number of Bucs players wore the shirt to the team's championship parade.
Of course, it's all in good fun. And it's a reminder that any of the players in the NFL Draft can overcome the odds to succeed at the pro level. Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick and has gone on to enjoy an improbable career as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.