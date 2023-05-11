The Bucs’ all-time record against all their 2023 opponents

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing a first-place schedule in 2023, and they’ll face some tough opponents on their quest for a Super Bowl win.

Tampa Bay has had a rough history since its inception in 1976, and the team’s all-time record against its opponents for this year is a solemn reminder of that — the Bucs only have a winning record against three of their upcoming opponents for 2023.

Take a look at Tampa Bay’s history with its schedule below:

Carolina Panthers: 20-25 (.444)

Last win: Jan. 1, 2023 (30-24)

New Orleans Saints: 24-39 (.381)

Last win: Dec. 5, 2022 (17-16)

Atlanta Falcons: 30-29 (.508)

Last win: Oct. 9, 2022 (21-15)

Green Bay Packers: 23-34 (.396)

Last win: Jan. 24, 2021 [NFC Championship] (31-26)

Chicago Bears: 21-40 (.344)

Last win: Oct. 24, 2021 (38-3)

Detroit Lions: 29-31 (.483)

Last win: Dec. 26, 2020 (47-7)

Minnesota Vikings: 23-33 (.411)

Last win: Dec. 13, 2020 (26-14)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-4 (.428)

Last win: Dec. 1, 2019 (28-11)

Houston Texans: 1-4 (.200)

Last win: Dec. 14, 2003 (16-3)

Tennessee Titans: 2-10 (.167)

Last win: Oct. 14, 2007 (13-10)

Indianapolis Colts: 7-8 (.466)

Last win: Nov. 28, 2021 (38-31)

Philadelphia Eagles: 11-10 (.523)

Last win: Jan. 16, 2022 [Wild Card Round] (31-15)

San Francisco 49ers: 7-19 (.269)

Last win: Nov. 25, 2018 (27-9)

Buffalo Bills: 8-4 (.666)

Last win: Dec. 12, 2021 (33-27)

