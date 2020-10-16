The Buccaneers have a few injury issues at wide receiver heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers and Friday brought some positive news about one of the ailing players.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, that he thinks Chris Godwin is “going to go” after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

“The best he’s looked in a while . . . he’s got what he needs to have for this ballgame,” Arians said.

There’s less clarity when it comes to Mike Evans and Scotty Miller. Evans is dealing with an ankle injury and returned to practice Thursday while Miller is dealing with hip and groin problems. Both players are set to be gametime decisions on Sunday.

That’s also the case for cornerback Carlton Davis (abdomen), running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), and safety Jordan Whitehead (knee), so there will be several things to watch on the injury front Sunday morning.

Bucs think Chris Godwin can play Sunday, Mike Evans a gametime call originally appeared on Pro Football Talk