Bucs tender all of their exclusive rights free agents

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Buccaneers used their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin Tuesday and they also took care of some lower profile business.

The team announced that they have re-signed all four of their exclusive rights free agents. Defensive end Pat O'Connor‘s agreement on a new deal was reported over the weekend and he joined tight end Tanner Hudson, defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter, and long-snapper Zach Triner in Tuesday’s announcement.

Hudson became the third tight end after injuries to O.J. Howard and Antony Auclair. He caught three passes for 41 yards in 11 regular season appearances and also played in all four postseason games.

Ledbetter had three tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits in two regular season games. Triner handled the snaps for kicks and punts in every game last year.

