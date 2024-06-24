Bucs’ teammates joke Yaya Diaby ‘was built in a lab’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneer outside linebacker Yaya Diaby is coming into his second season with experience in head coach Todd Bowles’ system.

Diaby says now when he hears plays, he knows them. His teammates, meanwhile, say he is so physically gifted that he must have been built in a lab.

“I was not built in a lab, but I just work hard to get these guns,” Diaby laughed. “That’s all it is.”

Diaby said his goal is to lose fat and gain muscle before training camp.

“I’m here every day. They locked the weight room on Sundays so I can’t get in there on Sundays, so that sucks, so I have to find other ways to get a pump in,” Diaby added.

Diaby already has the size and the strength to excel as an edge rusher, so his focus is on hand placement. The second-year pro said he’s locked in on stopping the ball on third down.

“I know we had a real problem with [third down] last year,” said Diaby. “That’s why I’m trying to help this team the best way I can for us to get off the field on third down.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.