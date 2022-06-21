Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring, and will not return for the 2022 season, making it official with an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

Gronkowski spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, winning multiple Super Bowls while setting countless records with Tom Brady as his quarterback.

After a one-year retirement, Gronkowski returned to the NFL in 2020 to join Brady with the Bucs, and the two spent the past two seasons in Tampa Bay padding those same records, and winning yet another Lombardi Trophy.

Gronkowski rides into the sunset as arguably the best tight end in NFL history, and a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

For the Bucs, his departure leaves them without one of their most important players on offense, thought they did just spent two of their picks in the 2022 NFL draft on tight ends.

