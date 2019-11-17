Bucs TE O.J. Howard had a drop that went off his back for an INT

One blooper summed up O.J. Howard’s season (anyone who drafted him in fantasy football understands).

Howard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end who has had a rough season, had a rare pass come his way against the New Orleans Saints. Jameis Winston’s pass was right on the money to Howard, who dropped it.

Howard tried getting control of it but it kept getting worse. He had it go behind his back, where he tried grabbing it. It would have been a pretty sweet behind-the-back catch, until the ball came loose and Saints linebacker Demario Davis intercepted it.

That’s not the way Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drew it up.

The Saints ended up scoring a touchdown by Michael Thomas right after the behind-the-back trick by Howard that led to an interception. His disappointing season got even worse.

O.J. Howard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an interception go off his back. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

