Bucs TE Cameron Brate leaves game on a stretcher after scary hit

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate appeared to suffer another head injury during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After missing last week’s game from a previous head injury, Brate cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol earlier this week, allowing him to play Sunday.

After taking a hard hit to the helmet in the third quarter, Brate was put on a back board and carted off the field.

List

Bucs vs. Steelers, NFL Week 6: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories