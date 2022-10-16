Bucs TE Cameron Brate leaves game on a stretcher after scary hit

Cam Brate has a dozen medical staffers working on him right now. Stretcher and cart are there for him. Players from both teams are all on the field. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 16, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate appeared to suffer another head injury during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After missing last week’s game from a previous head injury, Brate cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol earlier this week, allowing him to play Sunday.

After taking a hard hit to the helmet in the third quarter, Brate was put on a back board and carted off the field.

List

Bucs vs. Steelers, NFL Week 6: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire