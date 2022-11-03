Bucs talk preparation for Sunday’s game vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently riding a three-game losing streak, and now turn their attention to a team they haven’t beaten in the Tom Brady era, the Los Angeles Rams.

After knocking the Bucs out of the playoffs on their way to a Super Bowl win last year, the Rams have had similar struggles to Tampa Bay’s so far this season, with both teams managing just three wins each.

Even so, the Bucs know Sunday’s game will be a huge challenge.

After practice Wednesday, a handful of players discussed their preparations for Week 9, as well as a wide range of other topics:

