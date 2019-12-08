Bucs storm back with big play, but Mike Evans hurt

The Buccaneers overcame their own early turnovers to take a lead against the Colts.

But they lost their guy best able to make a big play.

Wide receiver Mike Evans just gave them a 14-10 lead over the Colts with a 61-yard touchdown, but immediately went to the locker room.

He has since been announced as out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

The Colts had a big play of their own, with Jacoby Brissett hitting Marcus Johnson with a 46-yard touchdown. But since then, the Bucs defense has stiffened, and their offense made up for earlier issues.

The Bucs actually turned it over on their first two possessions, after having a league-high 28 entering the week.