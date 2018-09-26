When should Bucs start Jameis Winston and sit Ryan Fitzpatrick?

TAMPA, Fla. – It might be the most complicated on-field dilemma in the NFL. And it’s about to get much more complicated.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston is back from his three-game suspension and from the looks of it, he has been Wally Pipp-ed by the insurgent, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Instead of wobbling to 0-3 without Winston, Fitzpatrick has become the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three straight games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 and Winston has been relegated to scrimmaging with old Bucs and FSU teammates at a local high school.

Head coach Dirk Koetter spoke with both players on Tuesday. He’s not revealing what’s next at the Bucs’ starting QB spot, citing a competitive advantage, but it’s not a leap of imagination to believe he’ll roll with the scorching vet on a short week with Khalil Mack waiting in Chicago.

“We do have a plan,” Koetter said Tuesday, “and both guys are aware of it.”

If the Bucs keep winning, why wreck a good thing?

But that’s where it gets tricky: The Bucs’ short-term thinking is possibly at odds with their long-term vision. They have a win-now quarterback and a win-eventually quarterback (at least that’s the hope here).

When does now turn into later?

Exhibit A: Monday night. Fitzpatrick threw three picks in short order in the second quarter, and he looked befuddled against a so-so Steelers defense. If Winston was available, that might have been the spot to trot him out again. The team needed a spark.

But Winston was unavailable. Fitzpatrick rallied and nearly won the game.

So what happens when Fitzpatrick struggles again, which could happen as soon as Sunday?

The best-case scenario is a transition back to Winston can be made without sacrificing the season or the locker room that seems to love Fitzpatrick. Winston is ideally the bullpen closer who enters after the no-hitter is broken up. But that scenario could lead to a brutal outcome if Winston lacks that FitzMagic and then Tampa has a talented guy who ultimately can’t measure up.

It’s easy to imagine bringing back Winston at some point, if not Sunday. But if Winston struggles, there will be an entire fan base with Fitzpatrick T-shirts and fake beards and memories of what it was like in the olden days when the Harvard slinger was chucking it all over the yard. Now throw in the likelihood that defenses will bring extra pressure on Winston. It’s not like the Bucs have a stellar running game. A 200-yard, two-interception game won’t look good next to the memory of 400-yard wizardry. Keep in mind the Bucs have never really had a show-stopper at quarterback, even for a few games. The leading passer in franchise history is Vinny Testaverde.

In places like Cleveland and Buffalo and Arizona, the older guy was simply in the way of the promised land. The high draft pick could come in on the wings of hopes and expectations. In Tampa, it’s almost the opposite: The high draft pick has soured on more than a few fans and patience with him is likely to be rather thin.

That’s why Koetter can’t hurry this. Before he makes sure Winston is the future, he has to make sure Fitzpatrick is the past.

In other words, stick with FitzMagic just a little bit longer than he otherwise might. Hold on for a few extra series, and maybe an extra week.

Will he do that? Nobody knows but him – and maybe not even him. On Tuesday, Koetter said he was “still not 100 percent sure” of his plan because he hasn’t seen Winston practice post-suspension. That’ll happen beginning on Wednesday. For his part, Winston has been simulating drills and even games.

While Fitzpatrick has been playing out of this world, Winston has been playing in an alternate universe. That’s to his credit – Winston has always been a hard worker – but the hard part is walking into a situation that’s been more than fine without him. Winston had years to show what Fitzpatrick could show in weeks: He knows how to lead this team.

Now Winston has to earn it. It’s a good thing – if he actually earns it.

Bucs fans hope the short-term lasts a while, and hope the long-term happens in short order.

Easy enough, right?

