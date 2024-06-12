Bucs Sisneros and Iannantone land All-Region Second Team honors



GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 11, 2024) – ETSU baseball players Cameron Sisneros and Nick Iannantone were both named to the 2024 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Southeast Region Second Team by the organization on Tuesday. It marks the first time since 2016 that the Bucs have had multiple All-Region selections in a season (Hagen Owenby and Trey York).

ETSU infielder Cameron Sisneros, the SoCon player of the year led ETSU with 86 RBIs breaking the single-season program record. Joining him is Nick Iannantone, the leadoff hitter who led ETSU in batting average (.387) and also concluded the season on an 18-game hitting streak.

their coach agreed they were both deserving.

“Sisneros and Iannatone have been a special part of our program for a couple of years. You know, to your guys and they’ve had phenomenal seasons and they’ve been awesome. So every award that they get is well deserved. And you know, we’re going to miss those guys tremendously and they deserve everything that they get, says Pennucci.”

