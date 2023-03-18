Bucs re-signing LB Cam Gill

Bucs are re-signing outside linebacker Cam Gill, who missed last year with a Lisfranc injury. Key special teams player from 2020-21 after making team as an undrafted rookie from Wagner. Had 1.5 sacks in 2021. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 18, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back another big special teams contributor.

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman reported on Saturday that the team re-signing Cam Gill, a notable special-teamer since signing with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2020. It’s a one-year deal, so Gill will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Gill didn’t play in 2022 after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. It’s clear the team still sees value in him, though, and he’ll be able to return to his special teams role in 2023 with the recently re-signed Dee Delaney as well. Outside of special teams, Gill had 1.5 sacks playing on defense as a linebacker in 2021.

With Lavonte David re-signed, there remains just one free-agent linebacker from the Bucs — Genard Avery, who played for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire