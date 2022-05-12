Bucs sign Zyon McCollum, Ko Kieft, Andre Anthony

The Buccaneers are making progress toward signing their entire 2022 draft class.

The team confirmed the signing of third-round running back Rachaad White on Thursday afternoon and they announced the signing of three more picks. Fifth-round cornerback Zyon McCollum, sixth-round tight end Ko Kieft, and seventh-round linebacker Andre Anthony agreed to four-year deals with the team.

McCollum posted 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a blocked kick during his final season at Sam Houston State. His twin brother Tristin played safety for the school and agreed to a contract with the Texans after going undrafted.

Kieft caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown at Minnesota, so he’ll likely be looking for a spot as a blocking tight end this summer. Anthony had 3.5 sacks in LSU’s first three games, but missed the rest of his final college season with a knee injury.

