Bucs sign WR Tyler Johnson, CB Ryan Smith to practice squad

We've signed former Bucs WR Tyler Johnson and CB Ryan Smith to the practice squad.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 31, 2022

A pair of familiar faces are returning to One Buc Place.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson and cornerback Ryan Smith to the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Both Johnson and Smith were members of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl-winning team back in 2020, and return to help bolster their depth on both sides of the ball with a healthy knowledge of the playbook.

The Bucs also officially placed outside linebacker Shaq Barrett on injured reserve.

List

Should Kyle Trask replace Tom Brady as Bucs' QB in 2023, or someone else?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire