Bucs to sign WR Julio Jones to 1-year deal

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and longtime nemesis of the Bucs, Jones put up huge numbers during his 10-year tenure with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, and was one of the NFL’s most dominant receivers across that entire span.

Injuries have slowed him in recent years, including his 2021 campaign with the Tennessee Titans. Even so, his track record of success brings yet another proven commodity to an already loaded passing game in Tampa Bay, where Tom Brady will get yet another superstar pass-catcher.

Jones, 33, ranks 17th all-time in receiving yards in NFL history, and 25th in receptions.

