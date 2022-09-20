4-Down Territory: TNF preview, comeback Sunday, coaches in over their heads
In this week's "4-Down Territory," Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling get into Steelers-Browns, Week 2 comebacks, and bad Bengals and Broncos.
In this week's "4-Down Territory," Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling get into Steelers-Browns, Week 2 comebacks, and bad Bengals and Broncos.
Nothing worked for the Colts in their 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, so it’s no surprise that Matt Ryan looked bad. The 37-year-old quarterback finished just 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards. he was sacked five times and fumbled once, though Indianapolis didn’t lose it. Still, head coach Frank Reich expressed confidence in his [more]
From Jimmy Garoppolo taking back the 49ers' offense to the Packers' unique touchdown celebration, NBC Sports Bay Area names the winners and losers of Week 2.
Some teams bounced back in a big way in Week 2 of the season, earning them big jumps in our NFL power rankings before Week 3.
Is it already time for Hackett to consider delegating play-calling duties?
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Police reportedly are investigating.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The Steelers have their work cut out for them trying to stop the Browns run game.
'I wish I had said that to Nick,' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of his failure to tell Nick Chubb not to score against the Jets.
Justin Fields had Equanimeous St. Brown wide open for a long touchdown on the Bears' first drive of the second half in Green Bay, but he didn't pull the trigger.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory?