Bucs sign WR Cole Beasley to practice squad

From @gmfb: With injuries at WR mounting and Mike Evans facing a one-game suspension, the #Buccaneers are adding veteran WR Cole Beasley to the mix. pic.twitter.com/7TIGUUuMHS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another veteran pass-catcher, adding wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, per multiple reports.

Beasley was most recently with the Buffalo Bills, and has been one of the league’s most reliable slot receivers over the past few seasons.

With injuries mounting at the position, and Mike Evans suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, adding an experienced receiver to the mix makes plenty of sense.

