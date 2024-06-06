Bucs sign WR Cody Thompson

The Bucs have signed WR Cody Thompson, who played in 12 games for the Seahawks during the 2021 and 2023 seasons. https://t.co/inPOHw6KYO — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) June 6, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another pass-catcher to the roster, signing wide receiver Cody Thompson, the team confirmed Thursday.

Thompson played 12 games for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2021 and 2023 seasons. He previously spent time on the practice squad for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

Along with veteran Sterling Shepard, the Bucs have now added two veteran receivers to the roster this week as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire