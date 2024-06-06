Bucs sign WR Cody Thompson

Word on Thursday is that the Buccaneers are signing former Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, but they announced the addition of another wideout before making anything official with Shepard.

The team announced that they have signed Cody Thompson to their 90-man roster.

Thompson had one catch for 10 yards in seven appearances with the Seahawks last season. He also recorded two tackles on special teams and had one tackle in five games for Seattle in 2021, but he spent all of 2022 on injured reserve.

The Bucs are up to 12 receivers with Thompson on the roster. Shepard will make 13 unless another wideout is let go in a corresponding move.