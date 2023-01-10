The Bucs signed linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

They placed cornerback Anthony Chesley on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He injured a hamstring late in the Week 18 loss to the Falcons.

Chesley made two tackles in seven games, seeing action on 17 defensive snaps and 110 on special teams.

Gilbert joined the Buccaneers on Oct. 11, signing with the practice squad. The team elevated him for Weeks 10, 12 and 13, and he appeared in those three games on special teams.

Gilbert originally entered the league as a sixth-round selection of the Steelers in 2019.

In 31 career games, Gilbert has 25 special teams tackles and four defensive tackles.

In addition, the Buccaneers signed cornerback Duron Lowe to the practice squad.

Bucs sign Ulysees Gilbert to the active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk