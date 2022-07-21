Bucs sign TE Kyle Rudolph to 1-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Rudolph
    Kyle Rudolph
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rob Gronkowski
    Rob Gronkowski
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their replacement for the recently retired (again) Rob Gronkowski, and Tom Brady has a new veteran tight end.

Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year deal with the Bucs, per multiple reports.

Rudolph, 32, spent the majority of his productive NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before leaving last offseason to sign with the New York Jets. His production dipped considerably in the past two seasons (just two combined touchdown catches over that stretch), but he’s still got ideal size and a well-rounded skill set that would fit what the Bucs need at the position.

Despite the doubts of many that he’s truly retired for good this time, Gronkowski has reiterated on multiple occasions that he’s indeed done with football.

List

Bucs 2022 training camp preview: Quarterback

Recommended Stories