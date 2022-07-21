Bucs sign TE Kyle Rudolph to 1-year deal

Tom Brady has a new tight-end target in Tampa: Former Vikings’ and Giants’ veteran Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their replacement for the recently retired (again) Rob Gronkowski, and Tom Brady has a new veteran tight end.

Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year deal with the Bucs, per multiple reports.

Rudolph, 32, spent the majority of his productive NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before leaving last offseason to sign with the New York Jets. His production dipped considerably in the past two seasons (just two combined touchdown catches over that stretch), but he’s still got ideal size and a well-rounded skill set that would fit what the Bucs need at the position.

Despite the doubts of many that he’s truly retired for good this time, Gronkowski has reiterated on multiple occasions that he’s indeed done with football.

