Bucs sign TE Devin Culp

The Buccaneers have signed their 2024 seventh-round draft pick Devin Culp. Tampa Bay took the former Washington tight end with the 246th pick of this year’s draft. He joins former Huskies Vita Vea, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Cade Otton and 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillan on Tampa Bay’s roster.

Culp brings a rare blend of size and speed. At 6’3″ and 231 pounds, he recorded a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time at this year’s NFL Combine, leading all tight ends. Though he was not featured in Washington’s stacked 2024 offense, he has a chance to showcase his athleticism on the Bucs’ rebuilding tight end group.

