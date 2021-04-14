Bucs re-sign Steve McLendon

Another member of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl champions has signed on for another year in Tampa.

According to multiple reports, the Bucs have re-signed defensive tackle Steve McLendon. It’s a one-year deal for McLendon, who came to the team in a trade with the Jets during the season.

McLendon appeared in nine games during the regular season and helped fill the hole left by Vita Vea‘s fractured leg. He had 17 tackles and two tackles for loss to go with five tackles and three quarterback hits in the postseason.

The Bucs are McLendon’s third NFL team. He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and moved on to the Jets in 2016.

