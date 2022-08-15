Bucs sign RB Patrick Laird

We've signed RB Patrick Laird. #GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 15, 2022

Just a couple of days after facing the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing one of their former members.

Running back Patrick Laird has signed with the Bucs, the team announced Monday.

An undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2019, Laird joins the Bucs after spending three seasons in Miami, appearing in 37 games over that stretch. He has 76 carries in his career for 244 yards and one rushing touchdown, as well as 36 receptions for 289 yards through the air.

Laird replaces Kenjon Barner, who was placed on injured reserve Monday.

List

Updated 53-man roster projections for Bucs after preseason opener

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire