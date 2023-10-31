Bucs sign QB John Wolford to active roster

The Buccaneers are signing practice squad quarterback John Wolford to their 53-man roster after the Los Angeles Rams attempted to sign him, according to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported earlier that the Rams attempted to sign Wolford, but his preference was to stay in Tampa per Russini. Wolford was with Los Angeles from 2019 to 2022, starting four games in that span. With injuries impacting quarterback rooms across the league, the Bucs could not afford to lose depth, particularly as Baker Mayfield is dealing with a knee contusion.

The Bucs already have 53 players on the active roster so a corresponding move will be incoming. A likely move will be to cut defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, who was himself activated off the practice squad in late September but has not been active since Week 4.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire