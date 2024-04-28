Bucs sign Plant High’s Judge Culpepper as undrafted free agent

TAMPA — The son of former Bucs defensive tackle Brad Culpepper is signing with the his dad’s old team.

Judge Culpepper, a defensive tackle for Toledo, agreed to a one-year deal as an undrafted free agent shortly after the NFL draft ended Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Culpepper began his college career by playing six games in two seasons at Penn State before transferring to Toledo in 2021.

Last season, he had his best year statistically for the Rockets, recording 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 14 games.

The eldest Culpepper played nine NFL seasons for the Vikings, Bucs and Bears. He played for the Bucs from 1994-99, helping build one of the best defenses in the league. He finished his career with 38 sacks, including nine for the Bucs in 1998.

As soon as the draft ended, the Bucs were busy filling out their roster with undrafted free agents. Among the players they have reached agreements with: Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach, Mississippi State defensive back Marcus Banks, former Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad and Appalachian State defensive back Tyrek Funderburk, according to various media reports and confirmation by their agents on social media.

