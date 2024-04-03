Bucs sign outside linebacker Randy Gregory to 1-year deal

TAMPA — The Bucs have found their replacement for Shaquil Barrett, signing veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a one-year deal Wednesday.

The 31-year-old edge rusher spent most of 2023 as a rotation player with the 49ers. Gregory had eight quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games with San Francisco last season. During the 49ers’ playoff run, Gregory had five combined tackles, one for loss.

Gregory had signed a five-year, $70 million deal with Denver in March 2022. Instead of playing out that contract, he lost his starting spot to Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper and he was dealt to San Francisco.

The Bucs released Barrett last month for salary cap relief. Gregory joins an outside linebacker corps that was led by rookie Yaya Diaby.

Overall, in seven NFL seasons and 72 games with the Cowboys, Broncos and 49ers, Gregory recorded 22 sacks, 69 quarterback hits and 27 tackles for loss.

Drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Cowboys, Gregory had some off-field issues that led to suspensions in 2017 and 2019. He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in February 2019 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement from the 2017 suspension.

Since being reinstated again during the 2020 season, Gregory hasn’t encountered any issues.

