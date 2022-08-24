Bucs to sign OLB Genard Avery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Genard Avery
    Genard Avery
    American football linebacker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cam Gill
    Cam Gill
    American football outside linebacker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing free agent outside linebacker Genard Avery, per multiple reports.

Avery, 27, started 12 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, tallying 43 tackles.

A fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Memphis, Avery spent his first two NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before joining the Eagles for the last two campaigns. Most recently, he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Avery joins a Tampa Bay defense that just brought back veteran Carl Nassib to help replace Cam Gill, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for a spot on Tampa Bay’s final 53-man roster as the Bucs prepare for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

List

Is Kyle Trask really the future at QB for the Bucs?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Bucs RB Rachaad White’s leaping, toe-tapping, 1-handed sideline catch

    Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White show off his impressive pass-catching skills during Wednesday's practice

  • Bucs OC Byron Leftwich praises rookies Rachaad White, Luke Goedeke

    Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on two of his new rookies

  • Injuries are inevitable, so the Bucs always have a plan

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers use a deep team of scouts and decision-makers to ensure they can roll with the punches

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady returns to the team

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to the team Monday after being excused for a personal matter since August 11.

  • Undrafted rookie Nolan Turner finding his way with Bucs

    From signing a free agent contract back in April to singing autographs for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans during training camp. Nolan Turner is making a name for himself.

  • Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun

    The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He did not play in either [more]

  • Malik Willis' best day and other Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals joint practice observations

    The Tennessee Titans held a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals Wednesday ahead of their preseason game Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

  • 4 takeaways from the Steelers latest round of roster cuts

    The Steelers made a couple of surprise roster moves this week.

  • The Rush: Tom Brady raises more questions with response to ‘Masked Singer’ rumor

    Tom Brady returned to Buccaneers training camp after an 11-day hiatus. The quarterback refuted the rumor that he took leave to record the TV show “The Masked Singer,” but The Rush has its doubts. Plus, the restaurant chain Hooters is showing offensive linemen some love with NIL deals.

  • Former players make immediate impact as Colts coaches

    Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cherishes his class time with Reggie Wayne. Pittman knows few players are fortunate enough to learn the art of route-running from someone whose career numbers — 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns — rank among the league's best. Until then, maybe especially then, Pittman will consider himself the lucky one.

  • Titans acquiring DB Ugo Amadi in trade with Eagles

    The Titans are acquiring another safety via trade. On Wednesday, the Eagles agreed to send Ugo Amadi to the Titans.

  • Giants rebuild with GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll

    NEW FACES: GM Joe Schoen, coach Brian Daboll, first-round picks LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, OT Evan Neal, second-round pick WR Wan'Dale Robinson, third-round picks G Josh Ezeudu and CB Cor'Dale Flott, fourth-round pick TE Daniel Bellinger, C Jon Feliciano, G Mark Glowinski, G Max Garcia, QB Tyrod Taylor, RB Matt Breida, LB Jihad Ward, DL Jalyn Holmes and P Jamie Gillan. STRENGTHS: Saquon Barkley is looking like the young back who came out of Penn State in 2018 and tore up the NFL.

  • Panthers turn to Mayfield to break cycle of losing

    Now that the Carolina Panthers have settled on Baker Mayfield as their QB — their fourth different opening day starter in as many years — the big question becomes whether he's the guy who can break the franchise’s cycle of losing. The Panthers are coming off back-to-back five-win seasons under third-year coach Matt Rhule and haven’t been to the postseason since 2017. Billionaire owner David Tepper’s patience is growing thin after going 22-43 since purchasing the team in 2018.

  • Tom Brady, Buccaneers motivated by 'unfinished business'

    When Tom Brady announced he was ending his brief retirement and returning to the NFL for a 23rd season, Leonard Fournette wasn’t caught off guard. The Tampa Bay running back recalls having a conversation with the seven-time Super Bowl winner a few days after the team’s NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams last January — a defeat that ended the Buccaneers’ bid to repeat as champions. “As a champion,” the sixth-year pro, who re-signed with the Bucs shortly after Brady unretired, added, “I knew he wouldn’t want to go out like that for his legacy.”

  • College football Re-Rank 1-131: A preseason breakdown of the 2022 teams

    The full kickoff to the college football season is less than two weeks away. A look at all the Bowl Subdivision teams ranked from 1-131.

  • Eagles trading Ugo Amadi to Titans

    Defensive back Ugo Amadi is on the move again. But at least this time, he’s coming home. After he was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia just last week, the Eagles are trading him to the Titans, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia and Tennessee will also swap late-round picks as part of the deal. Seattle picked [more]

  • Eagles trade Ugo Amadi to Titans for a sixth-round draft pick in 2024

    Philadelphia Eagles trade defensive back Ugo Amadi to Tennessee Titans for a 2024 late-round draft pick

  • 49ers putting talented roster in QB Trey Lance's hands

    The defense looks dominant, the offensive line is anchored by the best left tackle in the game and the offense features several players with game-breaking ability. All of the pieces are in place for the San Francisco 49ers to build on last season's run to the NFC title game as long as untested quarterback Trey Lance is up to the job. “I think he’s in the best position he could be in as a first-year quarterback with a defense like us, a good O-line and a bunch of weapons,” star defensive end Nick Bosa said.

  • GOP Senator Relaxes on Yacht in Italy as He Bashes Biden for Taking Vacation

    Rick Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has come under fire as several high-profile conservative candidates are lagging in the polls

  • PGA makes more changes to combat LIV Golf threat

    The PGA Tour announced more changes Wednesday to have top golfers play against each other more often in moves aimed at preventing more lost talent to Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf.